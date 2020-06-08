Also available on the NBC app

Russell Wilson is the cutest girl dad! The doting father stepped into a hairdresser role to style his little tot's 'do – and it's the cutest thing ever. Ciara took to Instagram to share the heartwarming video of the football star singing while styling their 3-year-old daughter Sienna's hair. "My Beautiful Black Man and My Beautiful Black Princess," Ciara wrote alongside the sweet clip.

