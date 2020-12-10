Also available on the nbc app

Ciara's youngest son is making noise! The singer was all smiles as she took to Instagram to share the adorable moment her 4-month-old Win said "Ma Ma" for the first time. "A momma loves when her baby says Ma Ma for the first time,” she captioned the sweet clip. The proud mom also teased hubby Russell Wilson, adding, “Haha Da Da.” Ciara welcomed her third child, baby Win in July joining the family’s two other kids 3-year-old Sienna Princess and 6-year-old Future Zahir, from her past relationship with Future.

Appearing: