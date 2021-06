Also available on the nbc app

Goodbye baby weight, hello hot mom summer! Ciara is officially back to her pre-pregnancy weight not even a year after giving birth. The “Level Up” singer is down 39 pounds after welcoming her son, Win, with husband Russell Wilson, last July. “I am so so proud because I can officially say bye-bye to those last 10 pounds that I was trying to drop,” she said.

Appearing: