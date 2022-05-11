Rebel Wilson 'Tried To Channel' Britney Spears & Do 'Crazy' Video 'Justice' In 'Senior Year' Scene
Ciara and Russell Wilson have added a furry member to their family! The 36-year-old singer introduced their family's new dog to her fans on Instagram Monday after her husband surprised her with the puppy during their Mother's Day celebrations. Ciara captioned the adorable video, "Meet.. BRONCO. The kids call her Bronco Love Brownie:) The sweetest surprise. I love you baby," she wrote. Ciara had a magical Mother's Day, as she also showed off her and the fam's trip to Disneyland!