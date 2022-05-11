Also available on the nbc app

Ciara and Russell Wilson have added a furry member to their family! The 36-year-old singer introduced their family's new dog to her fans on Instagram Monday after her husband surprised her with the puppy during their Mother's Day celebrations. Ciara captioned the adorable video, "Meet.. BRONCO. The kids call her Bronco Love Brownie:) The sweetest surprise. I love you baby," she wrote. Ciara had a magical Mother's Day, as she also showed off her and the fam's trip to Disneyland!

Appearing:

S2022 E0 3 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution