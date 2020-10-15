Also available on the nbc app

Russell Wilson shared an adorable photo of his 11-week-old son, Win, on his Instagram, and it’s safe to say the little guy has inherited his dad’s swagger! The football star celebrated being awarded ‘99 club’ status in the Madden NFL ‘21 video game rankings by sharing a fun snap of his boy rockin’ a 99 necklace. Proud mom Ciara commented on the photo, “Fly like daddy,” and her bestie Vanessa Bryant couldn’t agree more writing, “He’s so adorable.”

