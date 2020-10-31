Also available on the nbc app

Ciara and her 6-year-old son Future are officially the winners of Halloween. The “Rooted” singer dressed up as Cardi B and her son stole the show as Cardi’s longtime love, rapper Offset. For their official look, the duo replicated the rapper’s “Invasion of Privacy” album cover and it got Cardi B’s attention! Cardi shared their video and pics to her Instagram account and gushed over their epic transformation.

Appearing: