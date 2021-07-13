Main Content

Ciara and Russell Wilson Take A Romantic 5-Year Anniversary Trip

Talks about a romantic getaway! Ciara and Russell Wilson are celebrating their five-year wedding anniversary in Italy and their trip looks absolutely magical! The pair has done several fun things to celebrate the milestone, including a private cooking class. The 35-year-old singer shared a sweet video on her Instagram on Tuesday of the pair learning to make pasta from scratch and tiramisu. The couple arrived in Italy earlier this month have been documenting their vacation every step of the way from boat rides in Venice to romantic dinners.

