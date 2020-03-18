Also available on the NBC app

Ciara and Russell Wilson announced their plans to donate a million meals to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday. The couple shared that they were partnering with Seattle’s Food Lifeline to distribute meals to local food banks. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback noted that their community had been hard-hit by the virus, while Ciara encouraged viewers to keep the faith. The couple joins a growing group of celebrities using their means to support those less fortunate during the crisis.

