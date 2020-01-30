Also available on the NBC app

Oh, baby! Ciara and Russell Wilson's family is about to get bigger! The couple announced the "Level Up" singer's third pregnancy on Instagram during their romantic getaway to Turks and Caicos. Ciara posed in a red bikini on the beach as she flaunted her baby bump in a stunning snap captured by her hubby, which she simply captioned, "Number 3." The NFL star also celebrated the exciting news on his account by posting a sweet selfie with his wife in the background. Congrats to the soon-to-be family of five!

