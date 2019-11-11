Ciara And Her Daughter Sienna Are Adorably Twinning With Matching Outfits For American Girl Party

Also available on the NBC app

Ciara and her daughter Sienna are too cute! The duo stepped out Monday to attended American Girl's unveiling of their new holiday storefront. They looked adorable in matching black-and-white outfits which read "Wilson" on the back. The singer shared about the event on Instagram writing, "Thank you American Girl for having me be a part of such a special night! It was a treat to unveil the beautiful store front and @swarovski doll. Opening up this Ciara inspired @americangirlbrand doll with my daughter Sienna brings me so much joy as we enter the holiday season."

