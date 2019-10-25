Ciara Admits Her Two Young Kids Help Her Choose Which Hit Songs To Release

Also available on the NBC app

Kid tested, mother approved! Ciara dished about her two children, Future, 5, and Sienna, 2, during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" with guest host Justin Hartley, admitting the adorable kiddos have helped her "Level Up" in music. "They're like my little A&Rs," she admitted. "They let me know if something is right or if it's not. And they are like 10 for 10 with their reaction." Furthermore, Ciara's son already seems to have inherited the performance gene. The 5-year-old showed off his dance moves to Access Hollywood at the Billboard Music Awards back in May 2019.

