Christopher Reeve's Son Will Reveals The Special Way He Kept Connected To His Dad After His Death

It's been 15 years since "Good Morning America" correspondent Will Reeve lost his father, "Superman" actor Christopher Reeve. Ahead of the difficult anniversary, Will spoke to Access Hollywood guest correspondent Lilliana Vazquez about his favorite memory with his father. He also reacted to a decades-old Access interview taken at his local hockey rink, and he revealed that playing hockey was one way he felt close to Christopher after his passing. "Having an outlet to sort of focus on really helped me out, and it also kept me connected to my dad. Our favorite sport was hockey, and he was always right there … I always felt his version of a thumbs-up," Will tells Access.

