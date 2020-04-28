Also available on the NBC app

"Good Morning America" correspondent Will Reeve accidentally showed off a little more skin than he'd anticipated! During the show, the journalist – who is the son of the late Christopher Reeve – wore a pair of gym shorts with his suit jacket and button-up shirt. Will thought his shorts were out of frame, but they came into full display as his segment came to a close. "I will not be getting hired as a camera operator any time soon," he joked on Twitter, adding that he had his star-making moment "in the most hilariously mortifying way possible."

Appearing: