Hollywood is mourning the loss of Christopher Plummer. A spokesperson confirmed the legendary Canadian actor died at the age of 91 at his home in Connecticut with his wife Elaine Taylor by his side. In the wake of the Oscar winner's death, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and more took to social media to share heartfelt tributes and fond memories of Plummer's iconic career. Julie Andrews also honored her "The Sound of Music" co-star, telling PEOPLE magazine, "The world has lost a consummate actor today and I have lost a cherished friend. I treasure the memories of our work together and all the humor and fun we shared through the years."

