Christopher Meloni is embracing being a “zaddy.” The 61-year-old had fans buzzing when he appeared naked in a Peloton ad this summer after revealing he likes to workout in the nude at home, now he is telling People that he loves his sex symbol status. “It’s a second act to a certain degree,” he said. “It’s a gas. It’s fun. I don’t know, has anyone else been crowned zaddy? Once it’s bestowed upon you, you have to just ride that horse as long as you can.”

