We’re getting to the bottom of the mystery of “Law & Order” celeb cameos! Christopher Meloni and Dylan McDermott joined Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez on Access Daily to discuss their new show “Law & Order: Organized Crime.” Stars such as Cher and Mickey Rourke posted tributes to Christopher Meloni and the “Law & Order” franchise after the premiere of the new show. When asked if either of those celebs could fill a role on the show, Christopher said, “Don’t you think? I mean come on! Effortlessly.” You can watch Christopher and Dylan on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” which airs Thursday nights at 10pm on NBC.

