Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Get Steamy On 'Law & Order' Set

CLIP08/23/21
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay are dedicated and doting detectives. The "Law & Order" duo are teasing fans with a steamy new picture of themselves rubbing noses while on set. Chris, who plays Elliot Stabler on "Law & Order: Organized Crime," shared a selfie on August 21st on Twitter and the image looks like he's about to kiss Mariska Hargitay, who plays Olivia Benson on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

