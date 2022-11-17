Christina Ricci is passing the "Addams Family" torch and praising Jenna Ortega's performance in 'Wednesday.' "She reminds me of how I was when I was younger," she told Access Hollywood. "She is so incredibly talented." The 42-year-old also revealed that her son has been enjoying her portrayal of the character in the original movies. "He turns to me and goes mom you were really bad and naughty," she added. "Wednesday" drops on Netflix on Nov. 23.

