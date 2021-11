Also available on the nbc app

Surprise! Christina Ricci is married. The actress tied the knot with hairstylist Mark Hampton and revealed the happy news in a pair of cute Instagram selfies over the weekend. The newlyweds look so in love in the close-up snaps, smiling for the camera as Christina holds a small bouquet. Christina and Mark's new milestone comes just two months after another major announcement: they have a baby on the way!

Appearing:

S2021 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution