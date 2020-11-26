Main Content

Christina Perri Suffers Loss Of Baby Girl During Third Trimester: 'Forever In Our Hearts'

11/25/20
Christina Perri and her family are in mourning following a difficult loss. On Nov. 24, the "A Thousand Years" singer, who was expecting a baby girl and in her third trimester, shared the sad news that she suffered pregnancy loss. She and husband Paul Costabile wrote in joint Instagram messages, "Last night we lost our baby girl. She was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world. She is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts."

