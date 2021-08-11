Also available on the nbc app

Christina Milian is a happy mom of three. The Resort to Love actress and her husband, Matt Pokora, welcomed their second son, Kenna, in April 2021. Now, Christina is opening up to Access Hollywood about her growing family and how she balances two kids under 2. The Dip It Low singer is mom to Violet, 11, Isiah, 1, and Kenna, 3 months. She says while it can be a handful at times, being their mom gives her reason for everything. Christina was secretly pregnant with Kenna while filming Resort to Love and says she didn’t tell anyone, but Matt spilled the beans. Christina is partnering with Nioxin, a treatment for thinning hair and scalp solutions, as she battles postpartum hair loss.

