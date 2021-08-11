Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Christina Milian Says Husband, Matt Pokora Secretly Told Co-Stars She Was Pregnant

CLIP08/11/21
Also available on the nbc app

Christina Milian is a happy mom of three. The Resort to Love actress and her husband, Matt Pokora, welcomed their second son, Kenna, in April 2021. Now, Christina is opening up to Access Hollywood about her growing family and how she balances two kids under 2. The Dip It Low singer is mom to Violet, 11, Isiah, 1, and Kenna, 3 months. She says while it can be a handful at times, being their mom gives her reason for everything. Christina was secretly pregnant with Kenna while filming Resort to Love and says she didn’t tell anyone, but Matt spilled the beans. Christina is partnering with Nioxin, a treatment for thinning hair and scalp solutions, as she battles postpartum hair loss.

Appearing:
Tags: Christina Milian, resort to love, Netflix, nioxin, milian
S2021 E014 minHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.