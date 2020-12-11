Also available on the nbc app

Three's company! Christina Milian is pregnant with her third child 10 months after giving birth to son Isaiah. The 39-year-old announced the happy news in a pair of Instagram photos on Thursday, revealing her baby bump in a romantic sunset photo with boyfriend Matt Pokora in which the musician planted a sweet kiss on his longtime love's growing belly. Christina also included a close-up shot of Isaiah giving his sibling-to-be a loving greeting of his own, and Matt told fans in an Instagram caption written in French that his and Christina's baby boy is "already a protective big brother."

Appearing: