Christina Milian Pregnant With Third Child 10 Months After Giving Birth To Son

Three's company! Christina Milian is pregnant with her third child 10 months after giving birth to son Isaiah. The 39-year-old announced the happy news in a pair of Instagram photos on Thursday, revealing her baby bump in a romantic sunset photo with boyfriend Matt Pokora in which the musician planted a sweet kiss on his longtime love's growing belly. Christina also included a close-up shot of Isaiah giving his sibling-to-be a loving greeting of his own, and Matt told fans in an Instagram caption written in French that his and Christina's baby boy is "already a protective big brother."

