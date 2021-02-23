Also available on the nbc app

Christina Milian has stepped up to replace the late Naya Rivera in Starz's "Step Up: High Water." The actress and singer chatted with Access Hollywood about taking on the new role and revealed why she is trying her "very best" for the late star. Christina also got candid about expecting her third child and shared how her two other kiddos feel about their upcoming sibling. Plus, Christina, who is a paid spokesperson for Sabra Hummus, chatted about her new collaboration with the brand to introduce Sabra Kids.

