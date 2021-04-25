Main Content

Christina Milian is a mom of three! The singer announced the birth of her third child, a baby boy, with a sweet Instagram photo over the weekend in which she cradled the little one. Christina also revealed his name in a heartfelt caption while making sure to give husband Matt Pakora a romantic shoutout, too. “Kenna, Welcome to the world baby boy! Wow, What an adventure we’ve been on since the day he was conceived! I thank God everyday for blessing me with his super active energy (wonder where he gets it from?) and now to meet our healthy baby boy?!” she wrote. “Thankful. Blessed. Now it’s party of 5 baby! Thank you my @mattpokora for being the best partner/dad/ best friend a woman could ask for. You’re a king in my eyes.”

