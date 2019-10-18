Also available on the nbc app

It's over between Christina Hendricks and husband Geoffrey Arend. The "Mad Men" alum and the "Madam Secretary" actor shared their split news in dual Instagram posts, reflecting on the "incredible opportunities" and "countless laughs" they enjoyed as a couple. The announcement comes just days after their 10th anniversary and Christina's solo outing at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, where she didn't wear her wedding ring. "Today we take our next step together, but on separate paths. We will always be grateful for the love we shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs," their message read in part.

