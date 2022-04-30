Main Content

Christina Hall's Husband Defends Her Amid Ant Anstead Custody Drama: 'I Will Always Protect Her'

Christina Hall's husband, Josh Hall, has defended the HGTV star after her ex, Ant Anstead, requested full custody of their 2-year-old son, which a judge denied. Josh issued a lengthy Instagram statement this week praising Christina, 38, for being a "positive influence" on all three of her kids and sharing how much he admires her. "Never did I think taking on 3 kids from 2 other males would be easy. What I was sure of, the woman connected to them was worth it all," he wrote in part.

