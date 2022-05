Also available on the nbc app

Christina Hall is feeling thankful for her husband. The HGTV took to Instagram on Sunday to pen a loving message to her husband Josh Hall, sharing that the month of May has not always been her favorite in the past, but with Josh, it has been much easier, also mentioning that he has been there for her during her "lowest moments."

