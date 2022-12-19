Christina Hall is giving fans an update about her health and asking for advice. In an Instagram post on Saturday, the "Christina On The Coast" star opened up about her self-care day and went on to wonder if some of her recent issues have a root cause. "I’ve had some unexplained health stuff for years and now I'm considering the thought that this could be Breast implant related. Does anyone else have any experience with this subject," she asked her followers.

