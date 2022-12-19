Main Content

Christina Hall Questions If 'Unexplained' Health Issues Are Related To Her Breast Implants

CLIP12/19/22

Christina Hall is giving fans an update about her health and asking for advice. In an Instagram post on Saturday, the "Christina On The Coast" star opened up about her self-care day and went on to wonder if some of her recent issues have a root cause. "I’ve had some unexplained health stuff for years and now I'm considering the thought that this could be Breast implant related. Does anyone else have any experience with this subject," she asked her followers.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: christina hall, health, breath implants, hgtv, tarek
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Undefined
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.