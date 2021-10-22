Main Content

Christina Haack Reveals She Underwent Full Endoscopy & Has Been Suffering 'Extreme Stomach Pain'

Christina Haack is opening up about her health. The HGTV star took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that she's been experiencing health issues since 2016, sharing about stomach pains she's suffered on and off over the years. "I’ve suffered on and off since 2016 with extreme stomach pain. It has been written off as stress and doctors have tried to put me on all the pills / meds but luckily I realized masking it wasn’t the answer. I wanted to fix the problem so I really focused on my nutrition and it seemed to get better but then last year it was triggered again and all of a sudden the stomach pain was back…" she wrote in part.

