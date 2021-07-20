Also available on the nbc app

Christina Haack is packing up and moving on. Over the weekend, the38-year-old HGTV star moved out of the Newport Beach, Calif., house she shared with her ex-husband Ant Anstead. The mom of three posted an adorable snap to Instagram on Saturday where she posed with her kids as they moved their belongings out of the home. “Moving day mayhem,” she captioned her post. Last month, the real estate investor revealed she sold the home she shared with ex. Christina and Ant called it quits in September 2020 after two years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in June.

