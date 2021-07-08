Also available on the nbc app

Christina Haack and her boyfriend Joshua Hall are Instagram official! On Thursday, the 37-year-old HGTV star shared sweet snaps with her new man Joshua on her Instagram story. “The most whimsical romantic dinner,” she captioned the adorable photo. The hot couple are reportedly in Mexico celebrating Christina’s upcoming 38th birthday. The “Flip or Flop” star's romantic trip comes just two weeks after she finalized her divorce from Ant Anstead.

