It's been more than a year since Christina Applegate announced to the world that she'd been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. At the time, she was in the middle of filming the final season of the Netflix hit "Dead to Me," but found the strength to finish. With the season premiere two weeks away, she's opened up about how this was the hardest thing she's ever done. The New York Times contributing writer Alexis Soloski tells Access Hollywood about Christina's experience.

