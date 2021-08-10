Also available on the nbc app

Christina Applegate is opening up about her recent Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis. The Emmy winning actress just announced the news on Twitter by telling fans that she was diagnosed with MS a few months ago and admitted that it’s been a strange journey. She said she has found support and guidance through people who she knows who have the condition. The actress is asking for privacy at this time.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 1 min Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution