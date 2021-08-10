Jennifer Aniston, Zendaya, Lady Gaga And More Of The Best Critics Choice Awards Fashion Of All Time
CLIP 03/13/22
Christina Applegate is opening up about her recent Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis. The Emmy winning actress just announced the news on Twitter by telling fans that she was diagnosed with MS a few months ago and admitted that it’s been a strange journey. She said she has found support and guidance through people who she knows who have the condition. The actress is asking for privacy at this time.