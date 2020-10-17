Also available on the nbc app

Hudson Anstead is on the move, and his dad Ant was there to capture it on camera! The proud papa uploaded an Instagram video of his and estranged wife Christina Anstead's 13-month-old son taking some confident steps down the hallway – though he didn't last long before taking a tumble! Ant captioned the video "I love this stage…" and tagged his ex so she could see Hudson's progress too.

