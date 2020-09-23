Also available on the nbc app

Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa didn't hold back when honoring their daughter's milestone birthday! The HGTV stars and former couple's oldest, Taylor, turned 10 on Tuesday with a Paris-themed party. Though her famous parents didn't appear in any photos together, Christina and Tarek each shared special snaps from the festivities – with Tarek's fiancée Heather Rae Young on hand to celebrate, too! Christina's estranged husband, Ant Anstead, didn't appear to attend but he did send Taylor a loving message on his Instagram story, which Tarek reposted!

