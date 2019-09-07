Christina Anstead Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Ant Anstead: See The First Family Photo!

Also available on the NBC app

Christina Anstead is officially a mom of three! The HGTV star welcomed a baby boy with husband Ant Anstead on Sept. 6. Christina gave her Instagram followers an adorable first look at their new addition, posting a family photo introducing Hudson London Anstead to the world. "Our hearts are SO full of love and joy!" the 36-year-old wrote. The "Flip or Flop" star is also mom to two kids with ex Tarek El Moussa, who told Access Hollywood the day before Hudson's arrival just how happy he was for Christina and her growing family.

