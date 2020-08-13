Also available on the nbc app

Christina Anstead spoke to Scott Evans on Access Daily about her 11-month-old baby boy Hudson and how her family is coping during quarantine. She shared that the tiny tot recently got his first haircut, saying, "Everything is getting a lot easier now that we're approaching the first year." The "Christina on the Coast" star, who shares two kids, Brayden, 4, and Taylor, 9, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa also opened up about co-parenting amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "I feel like that's been fine, that's been the exact same. Everything we are doing is in the kids' best interests and luckily, we live close together so we're able to drive back and forth from each other's houses easily and we work together. It's all about communication," she explained. "Christina On The Coast" airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on HGTV.

Appearing: