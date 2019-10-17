Christina Anstead Shares Candid Motherhood Update 6 Weeks After Son's Birth: 'Newborn Life Is Hard'

Also available on the NBC app

Christina Anstead is opening up about motherhood. The "Christina on the Coast" star wrote a lengthy and candid Instagram message to fellow parents detailing the relatable ups and downs of life with her 6-week-old son Hudson. "Newborn life is hard," she wrote in part. "It's not all Instagram filters of perfection that people put out there. F that. That's so misleading for new moms." Christina went on to share an update on her "crazy" home life and revealed that she'll be heading back to work in two weeks.

