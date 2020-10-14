Also available on the nbc app

Christina Anstead is reflecting on filming the HGTV series ‘Flip or Flop’ with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. She shared a photo of the duo on Instagram writing, “It’s been a crazy ride.” The HGTV stars divorced in December 2018 after seven years of marriage and share daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5. Christina’s Instagram post comes a month after announcing her divorce with ‘Wheeler Dealers’ host Ant Anstead, with who she shares her 13-month-old son Hudson. The HGTV show ‘Flip or Flop’ premieres this Thursday, October, 15.

Appearing: