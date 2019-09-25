Christina Anstead On Bed Rest 3 Weeks After Giving Birth: 'I Wasn't Taking Care Of Myself'

Also available on the NBC app

Christina Anstead is taking some time to rest after she over exerted herself. The HGTV star and her hubby Ant Anstead welcomed baby boy Hudson only three weeks ago and apparently she was pushing herself too hard and is now on bed rest. "I felt totally fine since one week postpartum- like zero pain... but i was resting and taking it easy," she wrote on Instagram. She then revealed that throwing a birthday party for her daughter Taylor, who she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa, is what pushed her too hard.

