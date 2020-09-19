Also available on the nbc app

Christina and Ant Anstead are ending their marriage. The "Christina on the Coast" star revealed in an Instagram message that she and her husband of almost 21 months are going their separate ways. She shared a photo of them walking into the sunset and wrote, "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

