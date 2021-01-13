Also available on the nbc app

Christina Anstead has some new ink. The HGTV star took to Instagram to show off a new tattoo she got on her spine on her neck and upper back that reads, “Still I Rise” in cursive. The caption to the post is a Maya Angelou quote that reads, “Just like the moons and the suns, with the certainty of tides, just like the hopes springing high, still I rise.” The new tattoo come a few months after she announced that she and her husband Ant Anstead were getting a divorce.

