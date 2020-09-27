Also available on the nbc app

Christina Anstead didn't foresee getting divorced twice but says she's making the best of this challenging time in her life. The HGTV star spoke out on her and estranged husband Ant Anstead's split in a lengthy and candid Instagram statement over the weekend, revealing that she's "a work in progress" as she navigates what's next for her and her family. "I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two. I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies - but sometimes life throws us curve balls," she wrote in part. "Instead of getting stuck in these 'setbacks' I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow."

