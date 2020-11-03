Also available on the nbc app

Christina Anstead is one major step closer to being legally single again. The "Flip or Flop" star has filed for divorce from estranged husband Ant Anstead after two years of marriage, according to multiple reports. The news comes nearly two months after Christina first announced that she and Ant were parting ways. The mom of three told Instagram followers at the time that despite the split she and Ant were planning to stay on good terms and remain committed co-parents.

