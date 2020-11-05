Also available on the nbc app

Christina Anstead has no time for the haters. The HGTV star, who reportedly filed for divorce from husband Ant Anstead after two years of marriage earlier this month took to Instagram to clap back at parent haters. “When I get told ‘you must be an absent mother because you are not with your kids’ - smh wake up people. I hardly post anymore ... and I def do not want to post my kids every freaking day to make it a contest of who’s a better parent f that. This doesn’t mean I’m not with my kids - it means the opposite - I am with them- I’m present. So stop parent shaming people, stop choosing sides when there is no side to choose,” she wrote in part.

Appearing: