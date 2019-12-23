Also available on the NBC app

It's one year down and a lifetime to go for Christina and Ant Anstead! The "Christina on the Coast" star is celebrating one year since she said "I do" to her British beau. "I love you, our blended family and this life with you," she wrote on Instagram to mark the milestone. Ant returned the love in a sweet note of his own, writing in part, "I am blessed, I am lucky, I am loved, I am full, I am happy, I am yours. You saved me and you complete me!!!!"

