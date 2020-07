Also available on the NBC app

Christina Aguilera is one proud mama! The singer took over Billboard’s Instagram stories to share how she and her two children Max and Summer celebrated Mother’s Day. The 39-year-old shared a sweet video of her 5-year-old daughter belting out some high notes, writing that she is a “next generation diva in the making.” Christina also joked that “the dogs are dying” from Summer’s high-pitched noises!

