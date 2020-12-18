Also available on the nbc app

Christina Aguilera is as fierce as ever! In honor of her 40th birthday on Dec. 18, the singer shared a hot video of herself strutting in a catsuit and heels to Megan Thee Stallion’s hit song “Body.” She captioned the clip, “Coming for you 40.” The Houston rapper celebrated the shoutout from Xtina by reposting the sizzling snap on her Instagram Story with heart-eye emojis.

