Also available on the nbc app

Seventeen years later, Christina Aguilera is sharing her thoughts on *that* MTV Video Music Awards kiss. The "Accelerate" singer made headlines in 2003 when she and Britney Spears both locked lips with Madonna during the award show's opening number. While the kisses have cemented a spot in pop culture history, Christina doesn't get all the fuss about it. She told Apple Music's Zane Lowe this week, "Shock value gets more and more extreme or whatever. But honestly, at the time, yeah, I never thought anything of it. It was like, 'Okay, it's two girls kissing.' It wasn't shocking back then. It's not shocking now, to me. But it's so many things."

Appearing: