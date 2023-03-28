Main Content

Christina Aguilera Gets Candid About Her Sexuality And Working In Male-Dominated Industry

Christina Aguilera is getting real about her sexuality. The Grammy winner opened up about the topic while chatting with Allure about her new lube company, Playground. In the interview the “Genie In A Bottle” songstress reflected on her career, working in a male-dominated industry and how that impacted her body image. “In this business, you're going to have a lot of opinions coming at you about your body, about your sexuality, what's too much, what's too little,” she said. “A lot of it comes from male opinions and older businessmen's opinions, which should have nothing to do with your body and your self-image.”

